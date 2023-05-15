Allegiant Stadium to hold in-person hiring events to fill thousands of Raiders gameday positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium announced that it will hold in-person recruitment events as it looks to fill thousands of Raiders gameday and event staff ahead of the upcoming season.

According to a news release, the recruitment events will be held at Allegiant Stadium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22 and from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

Allegiant Stadium says it is looking to fill the more than 2,500 new, part-time gameday and event staff positions.

According to the release, available positions include roles in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, custodial, parking and several other departments, during the ten Las Vegas Raiders home games played at Allegiant Stadium as well as other various sporting and entertainment events held at the venue.

Those interested in the positions are encouraged to attend the in-person recruitment activities and must be at least 18 years old, with a valid ID upon arrival.

The release notes that current hiring partners include yhe Las Vegas Raiders, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking And Transportation Group Las Vegas (PATG), ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management. According to the venue, various available positions include event security teammates, guest experience teammates, ticket sellers, conversion technicians, retail events sales associates, event cleaners, flaggers, cashiers, cooks, and warehouse attendants.

Those in attendance at the recruitment events can expect interviews will be held on-site immediately upon completion of the application process.

Allegiant Stadium advises that applicants should be available to work at all ten Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events at the venue. Additionally, applicants may have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII as it will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Feb.11, 2024.

For more information, visit AllegiantStadium.com/careers.

