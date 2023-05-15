8 newly refurbished neon signs to be lit on Monday
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight newly refurbished neon signs have been installed as part of the completion of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.
The signs are owned by the City of Las Vegas, the Neon Museum, and YESCO custom electric designs and the lighting is a part of a $125 million project. This is where they will be located:
- Par-A-Dice, 1953, installed just north of Oakey Boulevard
- Apache Motel, 1965, installed north of Bridger Avenue
- Golden Inn Motel, 1960, installed south of Bridger
- Clark Inn, 1962, installed north of Clark Avenue
- Lone Palm Motel, 1954, installed north of Garces Avenue
- Domino Motel, 1960s, installed north of Hoover Avenue
- Fun City Motel, 1952, installed just south of Charleston Boulevard
- Rummel Motel, 1968, installed south of Oakey
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.