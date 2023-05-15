8 newly refurbished neon signs to be lit on Monday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Eight newly refurbished neon signs have been installed as part of the completion of the Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project.

The signs are owned by the City of Las Vegas, the Neon Museum, and YESCO custom electric designs and the lighting is a part of a $125 million project. This is where they will be located:

Par-A-Dice, 1953, installed just north of Oakey Boulevard

Apache Motel, 1965, installed north of Bridger Avenue

Golden Inn Motel, 1960, installed south of Bridger

Clark Inn, 1962, installed north of Clark Avenue

Lone Palm Motel, 1954, installed north of Garces Avenue

Domino Motel, 1960s, installed north of Hoover Avenue

Fun City Motel, 1952, installed just south of Charleston Boulevard

Rummel Motel, 1968, installed south of Oakey

The signs join the existing seven classic neon signs already installed in the Las Vegas Boulevard median. The signs celebrate the history of vintage Vegas, beautify a world-famous roadway and create a neon trail to The Neon Museum. ✨



Learn more:https://t.co/JJxUsjwxQq pic.twitter.com/8NeNMtRKZC — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) May 15, 2023

