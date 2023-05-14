Forecast Outlook-5/14/23

Windy and Warm Mother’s Day
By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:02 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A system that has brought some rain and drizzle to areas around Las Vegas will continue to lift north through the day.

As it moves north wind will pick up again Sunday with forecast gusts of around 22 MPH at times.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine with daytime temperatures above seasonal.

That warmer than usual temperature trend continues through the week thanks to a ridge over the Intermountain West area.

By Monday night into Tuesday a weak low off Baja will slowly close off trapping some mid level moister under the ridge.

That could push some rain and thunderstorms chances into the Las Vegas area by the end of the work/school week.

The UV Index for Mother’s Day is 9 or very high.

