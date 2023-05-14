Forecast Outlook-5/14/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high pressure ridge is setting up over our area this week which will likely trap some moisture beneath it.

What that will do is allow for more cloud development which in turn could trigger some showers or thunderstorms at higher elevations and here in the valley.

Much of the moisture associated with a closed low that brought some rain to the north and east of us Saturday and into this afternoon is moving north.

We’ll experience drier air Monday before another low starts to invade our area Monday night.

That low sweeping north from Baja will bring us more moisture that will get trapped below the ridge.

As temperatures warm the atmosphere will become more unstable allowing for the possible development of showers or thunderstorms starting Tuesday.

Shower chances are slight but builds a little more next Saturday as another low gets trapped under this ridge.

The UV Index for Monday in 10 or very high.

