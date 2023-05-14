Forecast Outlook-5/13/23

A long low stretching from Idaho into southern Arizona has been producing some showers and thunderstorms to the north and east of us.

Once again we miss out on the action as our area remains dry with low humidity levels and low dew point temperatures.

This low is going to push north away from us on Mother’s Day.

In it’s wake some high level clouds and warmer temperatures.

As the low moves north wind will likely pick up as will our temperatures with a forecast high of 96.

For the week ahead a subtropical low off Baja will close off and drift north.

This low will have moisture embedded in it and could drift into our are by midweek.

Right now it looks as if any active weather associated with this low will be in our mountains.

We will be well above normal with our daytime highs running on some days 10 degrees above normal.

The UV Index for Mother’s Day is 9 or very high.

