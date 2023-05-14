$20,000 worth of roses stolen from Las Vegas flower shop before Mother’s Day rush

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Surveillance video from early Friday morning shows a van with an ‘Enterprise’ logo pulling into the parking lot outside Vegas Rose Flowers on Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.

Then, three people broke can been seen breaking into a locked cooler and loading a hundred boxes of roses and greenery into the van.

“That whole process took maybe like five, six minutes. I mean, they were very fast,” said Karena Aslanian, the manager of Vegas Rose Flowers. “They left and then about one hour and 30 minutes later, they came back with the same truck and tried to break into our bigger cooler.”

But the flower shop employees believe the lock jammed, so the thieves couldn’t get into the other cooler and drove off.

The flower shop lost 70% of their inventory that night, worth at least $20,000, including two rare brands of roses imported from Ecuador that you can’t find anywhere else in Vegas.

Now, they’re asking everyone to keep an eye out for anyone selling the rare roses.

“We’re the only store that actually has those two brands. One brand is Rosadex, and one brand is Katerina,” Aslanian said. “I’m assuming they took it obviously to sell to other shops or maybe on the street.”

The family-owned flower shop suffered a big loss just before a busy Mother’s Day weekend, but they rose to the occasion, driving overnight to Los Angeles to restock and make sure no mothers missed out on their special bouquet.

“We’re holding up pretty well, we’re trying to keep positive because we have to keep going and just make people happy for Mother’s Day,” Aslanian said.

Vegas Rose Flowers has two locations, 6015 S. Fort Apache Road and 9555 S. Eastern Avenue, both of which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.