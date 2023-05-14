1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say

Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.(Sophia Hilmar)
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 1-year-old girl died after being struck by a train Saturday morning in Missouri.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the child was stationary on railroad tracks near Elm Street in Hardin, Missouri, shortly before 9 a.m.

No further details of the crash were available.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook saying it had worked a “tragic event” in Hardin.

The sheriff’s office also asked for prayers for all those affected and to respect their privacy.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Deal reached for Las Vegas ballpark bill, filing expected early next week 
Las Vegas police were on patrol when they observed a white, four-door Mercedes with spray paint...
Coroner IDs man shot, killed after pointing gun at armed Las Vegas driver
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
A man posted this sign to stop speeders in his neighborhood
Henderson man puts up his own speed limit sign to stop speeders
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university

Latest News

Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann died Sunday, days after he was hospitalized with a medical...
Kentucky state Rep. Lamin Swann, 45, dies days after suffering medical emergency
FILE - People hug outside the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket, May 14, 2022, in...
Moment of silence, bell tolling for Buffalo supermarket mass shooting victims 1 year after massacre
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Memphis Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane, left, and Ja Morant (12) laugh on the bench during the...
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media