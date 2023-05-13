WATCH: Student attends graduation ceremony, accepts diploma 38 weeks pregnant

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant. (Source: Henry Ford College/MAGNIFI U/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (Gray News/TMX) - A college student in Michigan got to skip to the head of the line to receive her diploma this month.

Kelsey Hudie was allowed to receive her diploma a little earlier than the rest of her class as she was about to give birth.

Henry Ford College shared video of the ceremony that included Hudie getting her diploma while 38 weeks pregnant.

Russell Kavalhuna, the school’s president, announced Hudie’s pregnancy to the graduating class, explaining that she needed to make a quick exit after receiving her diploma.

“There is one person who cannot wait any longer. I hope you will allow me to quickly move through one degree before we do the rest of you all,” Kavalhuna said.

Hudie then can be seen joining Kavalhuna on stage to receive her diploma as a lullaby played in the background with the crowd and her fellow graduates applauding.

According to reports, Hudie welcomed her baby girl, Nyla, following the ceremony.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A man posted this sign to stop speeders in his neighborhood
Henderson man puts up his own speed limit sign to stop speeders
Las Vegas police say California driver arrested after SUV slammed into home in April
California driver arrested after accused of slamming speeding SUV into Las Vegas home
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries Emily Ferguson at Las Vegas Strip resort
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson and wife welcome baby boy
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning
Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning
Sonny, who is 18-months-old, is recovering in the ICU from a scorpion sting.
Northwest Las Vegas toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family.
Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast