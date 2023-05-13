Forecast Outlook-5/13/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An area of high pressure is going to deliver above normal temperatures in our area for most of the week ahead.

The impact of the ridge means plenty of sunshine.

East of us some mid-level moisture sitting over Arizona could destabilize the atmosphere Sunday and could produce some thunderstorms Sunday over northern Mohave County Sunday.

A blocking pattern called a Rex Block looks as if it will setup next week that could trap moisture and leave us right under it.

We have almost monsoon type system that could develop so we keeping tabs on that development.

Meantime temperatures will climb about 5 to 10 degrees above normal over the next several days.

The UV Index for Saturday is 9 or very high.

