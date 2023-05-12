UNLV study: Homes continue to be built in wildfire-prone areas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -As Las Vegas continues to expand, some residents may be increasing their risks by moving into fire-prone areas.

Two UNLV professors are looking into how homes continue to be built despite the dangers of the landscape. The Wildfire Risk Study, which is primarily looking at Colorado, is also examining states such as California, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Arizona and Nevada.

Shawn McCoy, an economics professor at UNLV, is one of the co-authors of this study, which shows that landscapes with high elevations and trees will attract more people and homes. He says Las Vegas itself is not generally fire-prone, but northern areas like the Spring Mountain Range and Indian Springs can be.

When something like a wildfire happens, a response in home building doesn’t change much. In fact, there’s only about a five-year lull.

“We’re predominantly thinking of sprawling neighborhoods in mountainous topography far beyond Nevada into much of the state of California and Rocky Mountains of the West,” said Shawn McCoy. About 31 million housing units in the U.S. are in fire-prone areas from the 1990′s. Fast forward 20 years, and 44 million units and counting have been built, with the number continuing to rise.

