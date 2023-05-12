U2 adds more shows at MSG Sphere as ticket sales soar

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Due to overwhelming demand, U2 has added eight more shows at the new MSG Sphere on top of the 12 they’ve already added to their original dates.

Fans must register for pre-sale tickets to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and there already have been more than a million registrations filled out. That’s why eight more performances have been added in December.

The show is a first-of-its-kind live music experience that will be unlike any other U2 has ever played before.

Bono and The Edge recently gave Apple Music’s Zane Lowe a sneak preview tour of Sphere and a glimpse into their ideas as they begin to create these shows. U2: The Zane Lowe Interview is now available HERE.

The new dates are:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

Previous dates announced are:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Tickets start at $140 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.

U2.COM PRESALE:

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the eight (8) newly added shows (Dec 1–16), even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates (Sept 29–Nov 4). The onsale opens Friday, May 12 at 10AM ET and closes Monday, May 15 at 7AM ET.

Verified Fan Previous Registrants:

In order to accommodate the high demand of Verified Fan registrations already received, a limited number of previously waitlisted fans will have first access to the newly announced December dates. Applicable fans will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with details the evening of Wednesday May 17th.

GENERAL ONSALE: A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday, May 19th at Noon ET at Ticketmaster.com. On sale times may vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information.

