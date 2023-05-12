Three Nye County men arrested in connection with Lego thefts, gun and drug charges

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On May 11, Nye County Sheriff’s Office personnel conducted a traffic stop in Pahrump, NV on an unregistered blue Dodge Ram pickup that was wanted in connection with multiple Lego thefts at a local business.

Due to the vehicle not having valid registration, the truck was towed and an inventory of the vehicle was conducted. NCSO personnel found several pieces of drug paraphernalia along with methamphetamine, 30 mg oxycodone pills, $6,330 USD in cash and approximately 90 grams of fentanyl.

As the investigation continued, NCSO personnel learned that two of the men in the vehicle, William Roesing, 41 and the driver, Clinton Roesing, 39, were convicted felons.  Investigators secured a search warrant for the Roesing residence. During the execution of that warrant, investigators found more methamphetamine, a Beretta pistol, a 50 caliber rifle and some of the stolen Legos.

William Roesing faces multiple felony charges, including transporting a schedule-II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Clinton Roesing also faces the same charges. A third man, Justin Corley, 37, faces three charges, including conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

