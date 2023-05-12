Sportsbooks set NFL week one lines following schedule release

Las Vegas Raiders are 3.5 point underdogs in Denver
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL released its complete 2023 schedule on Thursday evening, and sportsbooks wasted no time in setting their opening lines for week one matchups.

Circa Sports posted spreads early Friday morning. The Las Vegas Raiders hit the board as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos. The season opens with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as seven-point favorites against the Detroit Lions.

Here are all of Circa’s point spreads and over/under totals for the 2023 season’s opening week, which kicks off on September 7.

Thursday, September 7

  • Detroit at Kansas City (-7, 54)

Sunday, September 10

  • Carolina at Atlanta (-3, 43)
  • Houston at Baltimore (-9.5, 44.5)
  • Cincinnati (-2.5, 48) at Cleveland
  • Jacksonville (-3.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis
  • Tampa Bay at Minnesota (-7, 45.5)
  • Tennessee at New Orleans (-3.5, 42)
  • San Francisco (-3, 41.5) at Pittsburgh
  • Arizona at Washington (-6, 40)
  • Green Bay at Chicago (-2.5, 44.5)
  • Las Vegas at Denver (-3.5, 44.5)
  • Miami at LAC (-2.5, 50)
  • Philadelphia (-5, 46) at New England
  • LAR at Seattle (-6, 46.5)
  • Dallas (-3, 47) at NYG

Monday, September 11

  • Buffalo (-1, 47) at NYJ

