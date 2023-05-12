Sportsbooks set NFL week one lines following schedule release

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NFL released its complete 2023 schedule on Thursday evening, and sportsbooks wasted no time in setting their opening lines for week one matchups.

Circa Sports posted spreads early Friday morning. The Las Vegas Raiders hit the board as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos. The season opens with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs as seven-point favorites against the Detroit Lions.

Here are all of Circa’s point spreads and over/under totals for the 2023 season’s opening week, which kicks off on September 7.

Thursday, September 7

Detroit at Kansas City (-7, 54)

Sunday, September 10

Carolina at Atlanta (-3, 43)

Houston at Baltimore (-9.5, 44.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5, 48) at Cleveland

Jacksonville (-3.5, 43.5) at Indianapolis

Tampa Bay at Minnesota (-7, 45.5)

Tennessee at New Orleans (-3.5, 42)

San Francisco (-3, 41.5) at Pittsburgh

Arizona at Washington (-6, 40)

Green Bay at Chicago (-2.5, 44.5)

Las Vegas at Denver (-3.5, 44.5)

Miami at LAC (-2.5, 50)

Philadelphia (-5, 46) at New England

LAR at Seattle (-6, 46.5)

Dallas (-3, 47) at NYG

Monday, September 11

Buffalo (-1, 47) at NYJ

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.