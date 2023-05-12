Sheriff: Buggy driver, horse killed in crash with utility truck

A horse-drawn buggy and a Ford utility truck were involved in a deadly crash in Indiana this week. (Source: WNDU)
By WNDU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - An Indiana woman and a horse are dead after police say a buggy was struck by a utility truck Friday morning.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office reports first responders were called regarding a crash on County Road 800 at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a horse-drawn buggy and a Ford F-350 utility truck involved in the crash.

Investigators said the utility truck, driven by a 43-year-old man, failed to pass the buggy and ended up striking it from behind.

The female driver of the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the horse also died from its injuries.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 58-year-old Fannie Mae Bontrager.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
Sonny, who is 18-months-old, is recovering in the ICU from a scorpion sting.
Northwest Las Vegas toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Starbucks
Starbucks adding $1 charge for ordering of some drinks

Latest News

Three Nye county men were arrested in connected with Lego thefts, gun and drug charges
Three Nye County men arrested in connection with Lego thefts, gun and drug charges
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Allegiant Stadium seeks janitorial service proposals
An older brother was able to help save his sister from being abducted, Michigan police say.
Brother uses slingshot to save sister from being abducted, police say
San Gennaro Feast brings a piece a Italian culture to Las Vegas
San Gennaro Feast brings a piece a Italian culture to Las Vegas
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
Tennessee company refuses US request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators