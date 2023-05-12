San Gennaro Feast brings a piece a Italian culture to Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - Make sure to get your eating pants for this year’s San Gennaro Feast in Henderson.

The event brings a piece of Italian culture to the valley.

There will be rides, entertainment, and of course lots of food.

Event coordinator, Joe Puma said even though the goal is to highlight Italian culture, it’s also a representation of the melting pot Las Vegas has become.

“We have all different kind of vendors,” Puma said. “We can’t just sell sausage and peppers. We have Hawaiian food, we have tacos.”

The event runs through May 14 at the M Resort in Henderson.

For more information

