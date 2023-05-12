Pedestrian killed near Warm Springs, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian was killed Thursday night after they were hit by a car in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:49 p.m. May 11 on Warm Springs Road east of Rainbow Boulevard. According to police, a 2020 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Warm Springs when a pedestrian tried to cross the street outside a marked crosswalk. The F-150 ended up hitting the pedestrian, police said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the pedestrian once next of kin is notified.

The driver of the F-150 showed no signs of impairment, police said. The pedestrian’s death marked the 46th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023. This collision remains under investigation.

