NFL schedule released: Raiders to open season in Denver

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs toward the end zone in front of Denver...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs toward the end zone in front of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) to score the winning touchdown during overtime of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Football League released the entire 2023 NFL regular season schedule this evening and the Las Vegas Raiders will open the season on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

The Raiders are set to play five prime-time games, including a Sunday night tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium for the team’s home opener on Sep. 24 and a home Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9.

Other highlights include a visit to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders bye falls on week 13 and the regular season wraps up on a day to be determined during week 18 against the Broncos.

The complete schedule is available here.

