NFL schedule released: Raiders to open season in Denver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Football League released the entire 2023 NFL regular season schedule this evening and the Las Vegas Raiders will open the season on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

The Raiders are set to play five prime-time games, including a Sunday night tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium for the team’s home opener on Sep. 24 and a home Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9.

Other highlights include a visit to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders bye falls on week 13 and the regular season wraps up on a day to be determined during week 18 against the Broncos.

The complete schedule is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.