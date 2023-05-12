Nevada Girls in STEM bringing the excitement to students of all backgrounds

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -”Our mission is to close and promote gender equality and diversity in STEM professions,” said Angelina Huang, the President of Nevada Girls in Stem, a non-profit organization that highlights STEM for students, specifically girls and minorities.

Just a junior in high school, Huang is taking the lead as Lauren Wong, the former president and founder, is headed to Harvard. Huang says she’s proud and excited about what’s to come.

“STEM fields are going to be more important to the workforce and we just want to provide girls with the opportunity to have a strong STEM foundation at an early age,” said Huang.

Professions in STEM are actually growing and according to the Department of Education, they are more career ready and feel more empowered to reach their full potential. This organization reaches out specifically to girls and minorities.

“Typically women only make about 23% of the workforce in STEM so it’s important to close this gender gap,” said Huang. She said she’s also proud to be in the AAPI community.

“Throughout my elementary and middle school years, there wasn’t a lot of Asian Americans in my class. It’s really great to see what we’re doing and the impact we have now,” she said.

Her goal? Inspire others with her excitement and get everyone together in STEM. Here’s a way to sign up for summer camp: REGISTER | Nevada Girls in STEM (nvgirlsinstem.com).

