Motorcyclist killed in crash in south Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:18 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV early Friday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to Nevada State Police.

According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of Blue Diamond over the IR15, on the eastbound side, at about 12:40 a.m. Friday.

Arriving officers determined a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond approaching the IR15 when it failed to yield to a red traffic signal. As the motorcycle failed to yield, police said a Subaru SUV was entering the intersection and made contact with the motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

Authorities say that the driver of the Subaru, also an adult male, was transported to UMC with non-life -threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect impairment on the Subaru driver at this time.

