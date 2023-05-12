Motorcyclist hit twice in West Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle rider in the west valley was struck by two different vehicles on Thursday evening.

According to a Las Vegas police report, the rider was headed southbound on Rainbow Blvd. when a van pulled out of a business at approximately 6:56 p.m. and hit the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle, landed on the road in a northbound lane and was struck again by another van.

The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital. At this point, the injuries do not appear life-threatening, according to Metro police.

