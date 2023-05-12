LVMPD looking for woman who cut off monitor after 7th DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau is looking for a suspect that cut off her electronic monitoring device.

According to a report from the police, Marion Rayes, 36, was on electronic monitoring following her seventh arrest for DUI.

🚨We need your help‼️

The LVMPD Traffic Bureau is asking the public to help locate 36-year-old, Marion Rayes. Reyes is on location monitoring for her 7th DUI and she has cut off her monitor. If you have any information about her location. pic.twitter.com/EkJu7MGC5J — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) May 12, 2023

If you have any information about the suspect or her whereabouts, please call LVMPD Traffic at 702-828-8103.

