LVMPD looking for woman who cut off monitor after 7th DUI

Marion Rayes, 36
Marion Rayes, 36(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau is looking for a suspect that cut off her electronic monitoring device.

According to a report from the police, Marion Rayes, 36, was on electronic monitoring following her seventh arrest for DUI.

If you have any information about the suspect or her whereabouts, please call LVMPD Traffic at 702-828-8103.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista

Latest News

Gerald Garcia, 65
Las Vegas police searching for missing 65-year-old man
Wildfires are a threat to certain homes in Nevada
UNLV study: Homes continue to be built in wildfire-prone areas
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs toward the end zone in front of Denver...
NFL schedule released: Raiders to open season in Denver
LVMPD Building suspicious package investigation.
Las Vegas police HQ building closes due to ‘suspicious package’