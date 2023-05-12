LVMPD looking for woman who cut off monitor after 7th DUI
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau is looking for a suspect that cut off her electronic monitoring device.
According to a report from the police, Marion Rayes, 36, was on electronic monitoring following her seventh arrest for DUI.
If you have any information about the suspect or her whereabouts, please call LVMPD Traffic at 702-828-8103.
