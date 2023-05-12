A look at why NHL players say ice surface at T-Mobile Arena is among best in league

By Les Krifaton
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the hotter temperatures starting to set in, how much of an impact will it have on the ice at T-Mobile Arena?

According to the NHL Players Association, T-Mobile ice is the best among U.S.-based teams.

Still, at this time of the year the challenges of maintaining high-quality ice increases.

“We certainly become weathermen and monitor outside temperatures,” according to Bill Falls Facilities Manager at T-Mobile.

On game days he starts working remotely early from his home.

“I’ll lower the rink temperature to accommodate practice,” he said.

Once he arrives at T-Mobile Falls and his crew inspect their equipment, gate latches, and acrylic glass and take temperature depths at over 30 locations at the rink.

“We’re quite lucky in that the building has a very robust cooling system which was engineered to combat outside conditions,” he said

Falls also relies on infrared cameras to monitor the ice temperature during game time.

The secret to maintaining the ice conditions is cooling the building to help offset the heat 20,000 fans and television lights create in the arena.

The ice surface is only one and a quarter inch thick. Its temperature is 23 degrees.

