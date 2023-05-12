Las Vegas police searching for missing 65-year-old man

Gerald Garcia, 65
Gerald Garcia, 65(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man that may need medical assistance.

According to an afternoon release from LVMPD, Gerald Garcia, 65, was last seen at approximately 8:30 a.m. on May 11 near the 3500 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd. Police say Garcia “might possibly be in severe emotional distress.”

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap reading “SWAY” in blue letters, a gray jersey that has spiders on both sleeves and black pants. He is six feet tall and weighs 183 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

