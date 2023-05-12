Las Vegas police continue to search for RTC shooting suspect seen in surveillance video

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New surveillance video shows the suspect Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for in connection with a shooting that sent an RTC bus passenger to the hospital.

The passenger was shot last week near Eastern and Bonanza and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

Footage from a nearby business shows a man with a white-strapped backpack running from the bus shortly after the shooting. LVMPD confirmed that the man pictured in the surveillance is a suspect in the shooting. The man is seen holding a gun in his hand.

Nearby schools were put on lockdowns while officers searched for a suspect and it’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD or CrimeStoppers.

