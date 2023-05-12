Hula in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nicole Pua Olena Thomas has been dancing hula for the last 20 years.

Originally from the island of Maui, Thomas said she decided to keep dancing in Las Vegas to reconnect to her Hawaiian culture.

“It helps me not just connect but almost transcend, to connect to the people here today and to our ancestors,” Thomas said.

Thomas dances with Ka’iliha’o hula studio. The studio hosts classes with participants ranging from five years old to one of the oldest dancers at age 83. The studio is run by Kumu Vincent Iokimo Souza.

“Hula for Hawaiians is a way of expressing ourselves through the art of dance. But in order to do that, you must have words,” Souza said. “Many other types of dance, for example, jazz, ballet and so forth, you can have all of that being instrumental. For us, we have to dance to words, and that’s why Hawaiian songs have words, because we’re telling the story.”

During many of the hula classes, Souza will translate the Hawaiian songs into English.

“We didn’t have the written language per se. That came in with the introduction of the West with the missionaries that came to the islands,” Souza said.

He talked about students in his hula studio who were originally born in Hawaii who made Las Vegas their home, and why they became involved in hula.

“Now when they moved here, they have families of their own, they have children of their own who weren’t born in the islands, their own children, so they’re looking for that way reconnect,” Souza said.

“There are almost thousands of halaus now, and to see our keiki involved, that will definitely carry us way into the future,” Thomas added.

Souza and Thomas spoke about watching the Hawaiian community grow in Las Vegas over the last several years.

“We get a lot of requests, for blessings for hula performances, for craft shows, and so forth. And yet even though it may be overwhelming at times, it is so exciting and so rewarding, because that means that, although we live so many 1000s of miles from our Kula’iwi, our native homeland, we still are able to identify as Hawaiians right here in Las Vegas,” Souza said. “I’m proud of how hula is surviving on the continent, I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m proud to be part of a halau that stays true to our culture,” Thomas said.

For information on the Ka’iliha’o hula studio, you can visit https://www.kailihaohula.org/.

Hula and Hawaiian culture will be celebrated in a big way in Las Vegas during the inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention taking place at the Westgate Las Vegas in June. For information on that, click here.

