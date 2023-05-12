Henderson man puts up his own speed limit sign to stop speeders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -There is a bright, brand new 25-mile-per-hour speed limit sign up on Palm St. off Boulder Highway in Henderson.

But the city of Henderson didn’t put it up. Henderson resident Paul Ranstrom bought the sign and erected it on his property. He said Palm St. is a cut-through for drivers and wants to slow down speeders he says he sees in the morning and afternoon.

“They don’t care,” said Ranstrom.

Ranstrom said he has been in contact with the city of Henderson about his speeding concerns, and said the city did use a device that displays a driver’s speed.

“The time frame that that sign was up, people actually were slowing down,” Said Ranstrom.

But he says once the monitor was removed, speeds increased again.

Wanting more done, Ranstrom then purchased a two-sided, 25-mile-per-hour sign from a company in New York and put it up on his property. He says it cost around $80.

“Nobody told me I could not do it. No one,” he said.

FOX5 reached out to the city of Henderson about the sign, inquiring if anyone can put up a speed limit sign. The city responded but didn’t say anything about whether people can put up their own signs. A statement said a speed measuring device was used from October 10, 2022, to October 27, 2022, 24 hours a day.

“During this time period, the speed measuring devices recorded the average speed on Northbound Palm St. at 17.11 mph and the average speed on Southbound Palm St. was 18.99 mph,” read the statement.

The city says the speed limit is 25 mph. The city went on to say the area is not a “frequent high-speed area.”

“The public’s safety is a priority of the Henderson Police Department. With tools such as the speed measuring device and the Joining Forces campaigns, the department’s goal is to continue to bring awareness and stress the importance of safe driving habits. This is not to say that there aren’t vehicles that do speed above the posted recommended speed, but simply that the data shows that it is not a high-speed location,” read the statement.

FOX5 asked for clarification about whether it’s okay for people to put up their own speed limit signs but immediately didn’t hear back.

City of Las Vegas officials told FOX5 only the city is allowed to post speed limit signs on public streets. The city said if a resident feels additional signs are needed, they can contact the traffic engineering division and the team will take a look. Officials said the only place this would not apply is a private street.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.