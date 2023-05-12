Henderson Arts Festival back in downtown Henderson for another year

Henderson Arts Festival back in downtown Henderson for another year
Henderson Arts Festival back in downtown Henderson for another year(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Arts Festival kicks off Saturday, highlighting the talent of our local artists.

The annual event brings out thousands of people to Water Street in Henderson every year.

Art will come in all mediums, including painting, chalk art, and you can even be a part of painting a mural.

People involved said it’s a great way to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day.

“This is a tradition,” said Chris Mazglad with City Light Art Gallery. “So celebrate Mother’s Day by coming down here, seeing all this beautiful art, enjoying the weather, enjoying the day, enjoying the family. Appreciating your moms. It’s great.

The free event is happening May 13 and 14, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. in downtown Henderson.

