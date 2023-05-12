Grieving mom of fallen Maui firefighter shares heartbreaking message: ‘We are not OK’

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before the fence and “no fishing” signs were up near Island Grocery Depot off Amala Place in Kahului, Chelsie Evans would take her son there to fish when he was just a little boy.

It’s one of the fondest memories she has of her son, Tre’ Evans-Dumaran.

The Maui firefighter was killed in January after being sucked into a storm drain out to sea. He was just 24.

“We’re not OK. It’s an experience that I wish upon no one,” she said.

Evans said the funniest memory she has of her son is when he pleaded with her to go fishing.

“I remember we were sitting at home one day and he was like, ‘Mom! I want to learn how to fish!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know how to fish,’” Evans said.

She would do anything for her son.

So she made bamboo poles and grabbed some bread and helped her son catch his very first fish.

“His first teaching of catch and release because I’m pretty sure they were not good to eat,” she said.

Evans-Dumaran died helping residents in the area because their properties were flooding.

“He was a man who sacrifice his life for community,” his mother said.

“Seeing him in that room and trying to figure out what happened and how did we get here, was in some ways, I wish it was an out-of-body experience, but it wasn’t. It was just a really hard reality.”

This Sunday is Mother’s Day — Evans’ first without her son.

She decided to spend the day celebrating his life. Everyone is welcome to attend the gathering.

“There’s different stations that people get to go to and do different activities, and each of them actually represent a part of his life,” said Evans. “So my hope is that people will just get to know him a little bit better because he was an amazing kid, he really was.”

Evans has even launched a foundation in Tre’s honor.

“Provide opportunities for small acts of kindness, to provide scholarship opportunities for kids who may have had similar situations to Tre’. We’re kind of focusing on student athletes, families with single-mom household, single-parent households,” she said. “Focusing on families or youth who were raised by teen moms.”

Although Evans-Dumaran. loved being a firefighter, his mother said he wanted to be a pilot one day.

She hopes his foundation will help others make their dreams a reality. “There’s no way that we’re ever going to be able to replace the impact that he would have had on our family and community on our own. But we are going to work to do as much as we can for the rest of our lives,” she said.

Evans is especially thankful to American Savings Bank for becoming an official sponsor for the Live Like Tre’ Foundation.

