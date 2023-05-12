Golden Knights’ William Karlsson and wife welcome baby boy

Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries Emily Ferguson at Las Vegas Strip resort
Golden Knights’ William Karlsson marries Emily Ferguson at Las Vegas Strip resort(Bethany Paige Photography)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights’ William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, have welcomed the couple’s first child.

Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday morning confirmed that the Karlssons welcomed a baby boy on Thursday night.

“William Karlsson welcomed a baby boy into the world last night, he’s getting some extra rest.”

According to FOX5′s Vince Sapienza, who attended practice and Cassidy’s news conference, it sounds as though the new dad will be playing in tonight’s Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
Sonny, who is 18-months-old, is recovering in the ICU from a scorpion sting.
Northwest Las Vegas toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
Starbucks
Starbucks adding $1 charge for ordering of some drinks

Latest News

A look at why NHL players say ice surface at T-Mobile Arena is among best in league
A look at why NHL players say ice surface at T-Mobile Arena is among best in league
Exterior of T-Mobile Arena on a Golden Knights game day.
Golden Knights and Oilers tied 2-2 heading into Game 5
Oilers’ Darnell Nurse (left) and Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (right)
NHL suspends Golden Knights’ Pietrangelo, Oilers’ Nurse ahead of Game 5
Edmonton Oilers celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of an NHL hockey...
Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-1, even series at 2-2