Golden Knights’ William Karlsson and wife welcome baby boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights’ William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, have welcomed the couple’s first child.

Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy on Friday morning confirmed that the Karlssons welcomed a baby boy on Thursday night.

“William Karlsson welcomed a baby boy into the world last night, he’s getting some extra rest.”

According to FOX5′s Vince Sapienza, who attended practice and Cassidy’s news conference, it sounds as though the new dad will be playing in tonight’s Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers.

“William Karlsson welcomed a baby boy into the world last night, he’s getting some extra rest.” -Bruce Cassidy



Sounds like the new dad will be playing tonight #VegasBorn — Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) May 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.