Golden Knights and Oilers tied 2-2 heading into Game 5

Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -132, Golden Knights +112; over/under is 7

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers are in a 2-2 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won 4-1 in the last matchup.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 16-11-3 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 27-12-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has gone 50-23-9 overall with a 25-8-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers are 53-10-7 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 52 goals and 76 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.5 assists, 6.3 penalties and 21.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 17.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: day to day (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

SUSPENSIONS: The Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 as Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game Thursday by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory Wednesday night that knotted the series at 2-2. Game 5 is Friday night in Las Vegas.

According to AP, the Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse, who received instigator and misconduct penalties for fighting Nic Hague after Pietrangelo’s slash. Because the instigator penalty occurred in the final minute, it carries an automatic one-game suspension, a decision upheld by the NHL, AP notes.

