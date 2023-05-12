Forecast Outlook- 5/12/2023

More Heat for Mother’s Day Weekend
Forecast Outlook: Thursday afternoon
By Cassandra Jones
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with the afternoon breeze returning across Southern Nevada.

We’ll see overnight low temperatures drop into the 60s Friday morning. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The chance for a few mountain showers will be in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range during the afternoon.

More moisture will be pushing into the area next week, with better rain chances on the way Tuesday through Saturday. Temperatures remain above average with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

