FC Barcelona to play AC Milan in Las Vegas this summer

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between...
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)(Joan Monfort | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in a El Clásico friendly on July 29 at Arlington, Texas, as part of six-club, eight-match preseason series that also includes Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

This will be the third Barcelona-Real Madrid preseason matchup in the U.S. following games at Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2017 and at Houston last July.

The Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday was created by a newly formed company of the Sixth Street investment firm and will be staged in a partnership with AEG and Legends.

Matches start with Barcelona-Juventus at Santa Clara, California, on July 22 and include Real Madrid-Milan at Pasadena, California (July 23); Arsenal-Barcelona at Inglewood, California, and Real Madrid-Manchester United at Houston (both July 26); Juventus-AC Milan at Carson, California (July 27); AC Milan-Barcelona at Las Vegas (Aug. 1); and Juventus-Real Madrid at Orlando, Florida (Aug. 2).

Games are subject to approval by soccer authorities.

England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga open Aug. 12 and Italy’s Serie A starts a week later.

