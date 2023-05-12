Culinary Union reaches agreement with A’s if team moves to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary Union and the Oakland A’s have reached an agreement that will guarantee workers have the right to organize and negotiate union contracts.

According to a media release from the union, the agreement “will guarantee these will be great jobs that meet our high Las Vegas standards.”

The Culinary Union is the largest union in Nevada and represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas and Reno, including casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The release stated that the union hopes “there will be a path forward for all stakeholders so the Las Vegas A’s can join the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders to continue this transformation as Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, also becomes the sporting capital of the world.”

Culinary Union members currently work as guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers.

