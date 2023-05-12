Coroner IDs man shot, killed after pointing gun at armed Las Vegas driver

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Office of the Coroner released the name of a man that was killed on Wednesday when he pointed a gun at an armed driver.

Marco Andres Vazquez, 35, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the medical examiner. Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a call about a white, four-door Mercedes with spray paint on it “driving recklessly through the neighborhood” near Russell Rd. and Maryland Pkwy. When officers arrived, the suspect removed a mask and ran away, heading southbound on University Center Dr.

Officers reported seeing a gun in his hand and “held back a little bit” as they watched the suspect cross a berm and run into traffic. Police lost sight of the suspect and then heard two gunshots. The lieutenant said that the suspect “immediately began pointing a gun at passing traffic” on Paradise Rd. He then stopped a passing vehicle and pointed the gun at the driver.

The driver of that vehicle was armed with a firearm and “engaged him and shot the suspect,” according to LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson. After officers arrived, the suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver and a passenger in that other vehicle have been “extremely cooperative” with the investigation. They were not injured.

Lt. Johansson said that the altercation was a “possible carjacking,” but he noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.