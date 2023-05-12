California driver arrested after accused of slamming speeding SUV into Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday confirmed to FOX5 that a California driver was taken into custody in connection with an April crash in the northwest valley.

The crash occurred on April 5 at 7200 Chesterton Road near Tenaya and Smoke Ranch.

According to Las Vegas police, two people, both California residents, were in a speeding SUV that slammed into a residence. Both occupants of the vehicle had to be extricated from the SUV by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, police said at the time.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said in April.

FOX5′s Shawna Khalafi spoke with neighbors about the incident, who said there was a resident in the home at the time of the crash but she was unharmed.

The home was reportedly deemed unlivable after the crash.

On Thursday night, Las Vegas police told FOX5 that the driver in the incident had been taken into custody.

LVMPD booking logs identify the suspect as Albert Mukison. According to LVMPD, Murkison was booked on charges of driving a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property, failure for a convicted person to register with local law enforcement within 48 hours and possession of a controlled substance.

