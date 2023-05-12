Bill proposed to support two film studios coming to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The local chapter of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) represents approximately 250 full-time workers in the film industry in the valley, performing behind-the-scenes work from technical roles to hair and makeup.

However, due to a lack of opportunities in Southern Nevada, many workers are forced to seek employment in production hubs such as Atlanta and Los Angeles.

“You’ve got to travel, you’ve got to live in a hotel room, you’ve got to do all the things, and that’s one of the prices you pay to do your art,” said IATSE Local 720 President Phil Jaynes. “Now if you can work with a film studio, you can essentially do your same job, but you don’t have to travel.”

Two large film studios could soon be coming to the valley, with the help of a newly-proposed tax credit and infrastructure bill aimed at supporting the industry’s transition.

California-based developer Birtcher is reportedly working on a project near the Durango Casino and Resort that could include five buildings with the potential for 15 sound stages on site, while Sony Pictures is eyeing a location in Summerlin for a film studio to be developed by the Howard Hughes Corporation.

Jaynes said, “Finding out that there is a possibility of having two, and Sony being one of them, just increases it ten-fold.”

State Senator Roberta Lange introduced a bill to lawmakers Thursday outlining the Film Tax Credit and Infrastructure Program, which she said would assist the film industry in creating thousands of jobs in Southern Nevada.

“You’ve got the electricians, you’ve got the carpenters, you’ve got the prop department, you’ve got the special effects, you’ve got the armories, you have craft services,” said Jaynes. “Those will be full-time jobs, high-end full-time jobs, high-skill full-time jobs. Essentially, people are going to be able to come and make a career here in Las Vegas working in the film industry and not have to leave Las Vegas.”

While plans for the studios are still in the works and the bill has not yet been passed, supporters are hopeful that Las Vegas will soon play a starring role in the film industry.

