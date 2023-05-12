Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store

Latest News

A man posted this sign to stop speeders in his neighborhood
Henderson man puts up his own speed limit sign to stop speeders
Hula dancers in Las Vegas
Hula in Las Vegas
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs
Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcyclist hit twice in West Valley