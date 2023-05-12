Allegiant Stadium seeks janitorial service proposals

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is currently seeking proposals from Southern Nevada-based janitorial service providers that offer “comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions.”

According to a media release, interested parties are invited to submit proposals for both primary partners to service the entire stadium and alternative businesses to provide on-demand labor support of the main service provider.

The stadium said that key requirements for applicants include the following:

  • Experience providing janitorial services for commercial facilities
  • Ability to customize cleaning services to meet our specific needs and requirements
  • Use of environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning products
  • Compliance with all relevant health and safety regulations
  • Flexibility to work outside of normal business hours as needed

Interested businesses can submit a proposal here by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Qualified candidates will receive invitations to one of two informational meetings where they will learn more about the requirements and expectations of the janitorial services.

