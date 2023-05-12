Allegiant Stadium seeks janitorial service proposals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Allegiant Stadium is currently seeking proposals from Southern Nevada-based janitorial service providers that offer “comprehensive cleaning and maintenance solutions.”

According to a media release, interested parties are invited to submit proposals for both primary partners to service the entire stadium and alternative businesses to provide on-demand labor support of the main service provider.

The stadium said that key requirements for applicants include the following:

Experience providing janitorial services for commercial facilities

Ability to customize cleaning services to meet our specific needs and requirements

Use of environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning products

Compliance with all relevant health and safety regulations

Flexibility to work outside of normal business hours as needed

Interested businesses can submit a proposal here by 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. Qualified candidates will receive invitations to one of two informational meetings where they will learn more about the requirements and expectations of the janitorial services.

