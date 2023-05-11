Southern California city’s police car fleet going all-electric

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM PDT
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A small Southern California city is transitioning to an all-electric police car fleet.

The city of South Pasadena is acquiring 20 Teslas for patrol duties, administration and detective work, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

The plan includes 10 Tesla Model Y vehicles, 10 Tesla Model 3 cars and more than 30 charging ports at South Pasadena City Hall, including some for public use.

Some vehicles are already in use and others still need to be outfitted, Deputy City Manager Domenica Megerdichian told the Times.

While many Americans aren’t yet sold on going electric, South Pasadena took the plunge after a lengthy study.

“We have been investigating this transition for five to six years and determined that these electric vehicles will be the best operationally for us,” South Pasadena Police Chief Brian Solinsky said in a statement.

The transition is expected to be complete by next February.

South Pasadena has a population of about 26,000 in an area of 3.4 square miles (8.81 square kilometers).

