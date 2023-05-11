SNHD: COVID public emergency over, but testing and treatment plans remain in place

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially been declared over, but the Southern Nevada Health District noted that testing, treatment and reporting of important data will still continue through at least 2024.

“It doesn’t mean the end of our commitment to provide services to protect this community from the COVID-19 infection,” said Dr Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer. “This virus is still circulating in our community. We still have cases that have been reported through the community and also cases that have been diagnosed at home by the use of those free testing kits.”

He added that the rise in at-home testing has led to unreported cases.

“Most of those cases that are being diagnosed at home are not being reported,” he observed.

Dr. Cortland Lohff said that most people that have received a vaccination will not need another dose at this time. He said that young children, older people and immunocompromised individuals may have different requirements. He added that it is “very likely” that vaccine requirements will be updated “in the near future.”

“Vaccines continue to be wildly available,” Dr. Lohff said. “Making vaccinations as accessible as possible is an ongoing priority for us. Vaccination clinics will continue to be available at a variety of locations throughout the year.”

He said that federally-acquired vaccines will remain free, regardless of insurance coverage, until the federal supply is exhausted. Information and a link to schedule a vaccine appointment are available here.

The doctor also noted that anti-viral medications “continue to be available at the Southern Nevada Health District and at a number of other locations to patients who meet the criteria for treatment.”

Dr. Cassius Lockett said that the Health District Testing Clinic will no longer operate after July 31. However, clinics at the College of Southern Nevada, Charleston and Cheyenne campuses, will offer PCR testing until March 2024. He added that this program has conducted more than 59,000 tests to date.

Six self-test COVID-19 vending machines are located at a variety of locations in Southern Nevada. Kits from the machines are free and people can receive up to five of them per month. The program is funded through May 2024, and could extend past the date depending on the number of kits stockpiled. The vending machine program has dispensed over 20,000 testing kits to date.

Free COVID-19 test kit vending machines have been installed in two Southern Nevada locations (SNHD)

Dr. Lockett noted that as of yesterday, the U.S. was still averaging around 11,000 cases and 160 deaths per day. He also stressed that cases are undercounted due to the prevalence of at-home testing.

He compared the current state of COVID-19 infections to flu season, stating that many individuals “experience mild symptoms and may not seek medical testing or treatment.” He also said that the district will use “alternative metrics” including the number of hospitalizations and deaths moving forward.

He added that hospitalization data has “99% concordance” with case data to monitor the spread of COVID-19. Wastewater will be used to “track new and emerging variants.” He concluded by saying that the weekly reporting of data may change to a monthly schedule.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.