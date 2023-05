LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders will bring their rivalry with the Chiefs to Arrowhead Stadium for a Christmas Day game.

“Nothin’ like a holiday rivalry game,” the Raiders teased on social media in announcing the Dec. 25 game.

Nothin’ like a holiday rivalry game 🎄 pic.twitter.com/oiJnYVGLRN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 11, 2023

Full NFL schedules are set to be released Thursday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.