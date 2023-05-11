Oakland A’s still comparing different Las Vegas ballpark sites, nothing is ‘off the table’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Policymakers and insiders working on a legislative package for the Oakland A’s say that nothing is “off the table” until a property is finalized in a bill for Nevada lawmakers, but the Tropicana Resort remains a frontrunner among the possibilities.

“There are benefits to different sites,” said Jeremy Aguero of Applied Analysis. “There are a lot of discussions today. [The Tropicana Hotel] was an option early,” he said, noting that the possibilities could change once a deal is finalized.

Any site would become a tax district, according to the A’s proposal and lawmakers. Aguero calls the package “site agnostic”: there are hopes for revenues from sales taxes, retail taxes, and entertainment taxes to be redirected into bonds to pay for the project. The project could be “publicly owned” if a property tax exemption is granted.

FOX5 first told you about the initial proposed site at the former Wild Wild West casino off I-15 and Tropicana Road. Aguero said the site requires $500 million in committed public financing and would have enough acreage for an entertainment district.

The requests for public financing and overall costs would be “less” at the Tropicana Hotel and Resort. It lacks acreage for an entertainment district on the property, but the A’s are still looking for a ballpark with a minimum of 30,000 seats. Other benefits are “integration into the Strip,” great experiences for residents and visitors, and access to the best “world class” entertainment, Aguero said.

Pedestrian access, rideshare options, some parking spaces and the future Las Vegas Loop would all factor into how fans would get to a ballpark off the Strip.

Nevada Department of Transportation officials told FOX5 that the team’s management had not yet reached out to the agency. The agency released the following statement:

“The Nevada Department of Transportation is aware of recent reports of the Oakland Athletics relocation to Las Vegas and the proposed construction of a new stadium east of the I-15/Tropicana project. NDOT looks forward to working with all parties involved to assess the potential impacts to this busy corridor and determine how the proposed stadium can fit into the valley’s transportation infrastructure in a safe and efficient manner.

We believe the I-15/Tropicana project will provide benefits to safety and mobility for locals and tourists and businesses of all sizes. We are excited about the possibility of adding to the already dynamic sports and entertainment footprint of Las Vegas.”

M.J. Maynard, RTC chief executive officer, also gave the following statement:

“As the public transportation provider and traffic manager for Southern Nevada, the RTC is committed to collaborating with all public and private partners to keep our community moving safely and efficiently. We welcome the Oakland Athletics, and we look forward to working with everyone involved to support a smooth integration into our growing transportation infrastructure.”

The team has also recently considered the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and FOX5 confirmed recent talks with owner Phil Ruffin. Negotiations did not proceed.

The team also considered the Rio Hotel, but Aguero said that option had not been a possibility for some time.

There could be plenty of work done through the weekend to effort a bill. The deadline to pass a bill is on May 26. Governor Joe Lombardo’s office indicated that he wants a bill passed before the end of the session.

