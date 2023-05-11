Northwest Las Vegas toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting

Sonny, who is 18-months-old, is recovering in the ICU from a scorpion sting.
By Alexis Fernandez
May. 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A toddler is recovering in the ICU after being stung by a bark scorpion nearly a week ago.

“I think we are all pretty traumatized,” Soraya Parrino said.

Her 18-month-old son, Sonny, was stung by a bark scorpion on Saturday at their home in the northwest valley.

“They are saying this is one of the worst cases they’ve seen because he is so little,” she said.

She says she noticed something was wrong with his finger.

“He was just sitting up, started crying more and more and more, I was in the bathroom getting ready to change into my pajamas, and then I could hear him gagging, gasping for air,” she added. “Within a couple minutes he started, like, just tensing up and stretching, growling, just getting very angry,”

She initially thought he was choking on a balloon. They rushed him to the emergency room.

“Within four minutes they were saying, no, there’s a clear pathway, we don’t think anything is lodged in his throat, he is exhibiting signs of a scorpion bite,” she explained.

She says her family found the scorpion underneath their dining room table. Bark scorpions are nocturnal and are nonaggressive unless provoked. Parrino believes her son may have touched it.

The desert dwellers release neurotoxins that affect the nervous system. Symptoms of a bark scorpion sting include:

• Numbness and tingling

• Nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath

• Frothing at the mouth

• Paralysis and seizure-like symptoms

Scorpion stings are typically treated with Anascorp, an intravenous antivenom. Parrino now wants other parents to be more cautious around their homes.

“I keep up with the cleaning, we don’t have a lot of clutter, and it still happened, so just be mindful of that,” she said.

Parrino says Sonny is doing better and they are expecting an update sometime this week on whether his breathing tube can be removed.

