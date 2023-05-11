Las Vegas police HQ building closes due to ‘suspicious package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has closed one of their buildings for the day due to a suspicious package.

LVMPD confirmed that part of their headquarters building, located near MLK Boulevard and Alta, was closing due to the incident. LVMPD said the building houses the Records and Fingerprint Bureau.

#BREAKING: We are investigating a suspicious item containing an unknown substance at our Headquarters, Building C at 400 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

LVMPD ARMOR is on scene with @LasVegasFD

The Records and Fingerprint Bureau has closed for the day.

Please avoid area for now. pic.twitter.com/TCVPPzvvIB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 11, 2023

A source confirmed that LVMPD received a “white powdery substance” at the building.

Additional details weren’t immediately available. Police said it was an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.