Las Vegas police HQ building closes due to ‘suspicious package’
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has closed one of their buildings for the day due to a suspicious package.
LVMPD confirmed that part of their headquarters building, located near MLK Boulevard and Alta, was closing due to the incident. LVMPD said the building houses the Records and Fingerprint Bureau.
A source confirmed that LVMPD received a “white powdery substance” at the building.
Additional details weren’t immediately available. Police said it was an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
