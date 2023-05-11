Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are on the scene of a barricade situation involving multiple people inside a home near Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street.

Police tell FOX5 it all started around 4:30 Thursday morning after officers received reports of an illegal shooting.

Police say several people are barricaded inside the house and will not come out.

Multiple SWAT vehicles and police units are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Desert Inn are closed at Mountain Vista.

This is a developing story.

