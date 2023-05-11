‘The greatest player in the history of the game’ to be honored at Patriots home opener

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Tom Brady is coming home.

The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that #12 will be honored at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA during the team’s home opener.

“The greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro, and I’m happy to tell you…I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”



Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

12 is coming home.@TomBrady will be honored at our home opener at @GilletteStadium.



Full game info tonight at 8:00 PM on @nflnetwork. pic.twitter.com/ot2iEO7EDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

The game information will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday on the NFL Network.

Brady won seven championships, six of which were with the Patriots.

He played nearly his entire career with New England.

His final two seasons were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady announced his retirement in February.

