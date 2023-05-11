Free gardening class in Las Vegas teaches families about the environment

Free gardening class in Las Vegas teaches families about the environment
Free gardening class in Las Vegas teaches families about the environment(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Mother’s Day, families can make memories with Mom and make her a thoughtful homemade gift at the same time.

Growing Kids is a local gardening class that’s free for families to attend.

Local children’s book author Heatherann Rose hosts the class. She said people will learn things like how to sow a seed, how to pot a flower, and the importance of pollinators to our environment.

Rose said gardening is a great opportunity to get kids to ask questions and learn about the world around them.

“It’s important to put words to action.,” Rose said. “Yes, we can read a book about the garden that’s great. But it’s more of like, you go do it yourself, go explore.”

To register for the class click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
SNHD: COVID public emergency over, but testing and treatment plans remain in place
David Chou
Las Vegas man indicted on 98 charges including hate crimes for deadly California church shooting
Sonny, who is 18-months-old, is recovering in the ICU from a scorpion sting.
Northwest Las Vegas toddler in ICU recovering from scorpion sting
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista
Illegal shooting leads to standoff with Las Vegas police near Desert Inn, Mountain Vista