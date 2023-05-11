Free gardening class in Las Vegas teaches families about the environment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This Mother’s Day, families can make memories with Mom and make her a thoughtful homemade gift at the same time.

Growing Kids is a local gardening class that’s free for families to attend.

Local children’s book author Heatherann Rose hosts the class. She said people will learn things like how to sow a seed, how to pot a flower, and the importance of pollinators to our environment.

Rose said gardening is a great opportunity to get kids to ask questions and learn about the world around them.

“It’s important to put words to action.,” Rose said. “Yes, we can read a book about the garden that’s great. But it’s more of like, you go do it yourself, go explore.”

To register for the class click here.

