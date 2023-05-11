Forecast Outlook- 5/11/2023

More Heat for Mother’s Day Weekend
Forecast Outlook: Thursday afternoon
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with the afternoon breeze returning across Southern Nevada.

We’re seeing light wind and plenty of sunshine across Southern Nevada Thursday afternoon. After highs in the upper 80s, we’ll see overnight low temperatures drop into the 60s Friday morning. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The chance for a few mountain showers will be in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range during the afternoon.

More moisture will be pushing into the area next week, with better rain chances on the way Tuesday through Saturday. Temperatures remain above average with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed driver shoots, kills suspect allegedly fleeing from Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police: Suspect shot after pointing gun at armed driver
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Latest News

Forecast Outlook: Thursday afternoon
Thursday, May 11 AM weather update
Thursday, May 11 AM weather update
Forecast Outlook: 5/10/23 afternoon
Forecast Outlook: 5/10/23 afternoon
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 5/11/2023