CCSD officials and local law enforcement propose new safety measures for next semester

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The school year for Clark County School District is coming to an end and the question now lingering is what to expect next year in terms of safety.

“Enough with the violence in and around our schools,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Evelyn Garcia Morales.

Looking to make changes and provide a better sense of security, the district is looking at three different options for next semester.

“I have asked the legislature for $21 million so I can hire more police officers onto our schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

CCSD is also looking to implement clear backpacks, a measure that has already been taken in other school districts across the country, including most recently in Florida.

“I know that this next school year when we start out, we will have those improved security measures in place and we will be testing and piloting some metal detectors at some of our schools,” said CCSD police chief Mike Blackeye.

CCSD police chief Mike Blackeye said they have considered putting in metal detectors before but had concerns about congestion outside of schools.

“With increased technology in identifying compressed metals through some of these walk-through metal detectors at amusement parks, they get a lot of people in,” said Blackeye. “Hoping to not create any obstacles getting our kids into schools on time.”

Jara mentioned the $85 million that went toward the instant alert system has proven to be a success but said these additional safety measures are a necessity.

CCSD police said it has two officers patrolling at each high school and six K-9 officers that help with random searches inside the classroom.

