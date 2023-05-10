Suspect in shooting outside Las Vegas middle school faces 25 felonies

Jessie Rios
Jessie Rios(LVMPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-year-old accused of firing the shot that wounded an employee outside a middle school building in northeast Las Vegas is facing multiple felonies, police said Tuesday.

The gunfire on Monday “took place a few blocks away from the school and a stray bullet struck the victim who was on school property,” Las Vegas police said in a statement identifying the suspect as Jessie Rios.

Rios was being held Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on 25 charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and firearm offenses including discharging a gun within a prohibited area, court and jail records showed. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

Details about Rios’ arrest were not immediately made public by police, and jail records did not reflect if Rios had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Officer Luis Vidal said the school employee, a man who worked as an unarmed hall monitor, was hospitalized in stable condition after he was wounded Monday afternoon at Ed Von Tobel Middle School. The man’s name was not made public and the extent of his injuries were not described.

Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt

No students, teachers or other school employees were injured, authorities said. The campus with about 1,100 students attending grades 6-8 was locked down for a time before students were released.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Clark County school Superintendent Jesus Jara extended well wishes to “our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Jessie Rios
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats
LVMPD responded to a shooting near Elkhorn and Durango
Two teens shot near Elkhorn, Durango

Latest News

FOX5 News This Morning 6am - 630am
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats across Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police involved in standoff with armed suspect near Tropicana, McLeod
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
CCSD police address end-of-year security plans
Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media on Tuesday,...
CCSD superintendent under consideration for position in Florida